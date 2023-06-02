CBS Sports predicts Bills will win fourth-straight AFC East title

The Buffalo Bills are on top of the AFC East…

…three times over.

Even so, some aren’t fully convinced the Bills will make it a fourth in a row in 2023.

The Miami Dolphins made things difficult for Buffalo the last time the Bills faced a divisional opponent. Buffalo did not roll Miami in the postseason like many predicted, rather, it was a 34-31 win.

Then there’s the New York Jets, who already had a top-tier NFL defense and now add quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the mix.

Bare minimum, it’s anticipated that the road to a fourth-straight divisional crown will be more difficult for the Bills–but CBS Sports think Buffalo still gets it done.

In the outlet’s early 2023 predictions for the AFC East, the Bills win the title again with a final record guessed at 12-5. That’s the same one that Bills Wire landed on with our way-too-early 2023 record projection.

Behind Buffalo, another divisional foe is projected to make the playoffs as well.

Who? The full AFC East prediction from CBS Sports can be found below:

Buffalo Bills (12-5) — Division winner

New York Jets (10-7)* — Wild-card team

New England Patriots (9-8)

Miami Dolphins (8-9) A very easy selection for me at the top: Buffalo might be “down” after failing to beat the Chiefs again, but this roster is still loaded and — last I checked — Josh Allen is still very, very good. The presence of Aaron Rodgers can put up for debate “best quarterback in the division” but I’ll still take Allen relative to the continuity issues each of them face. If the Jets offense takes flight out of the gate — without any delays, even — this could be a different story. And I think the Jets will push Buffalo here as long as Rodgers stays upright and healthy. But Buffalo is great value in the betting market and definitely strong value in the prediction market if everyone and their brother is dabbling in Big Apple futures.

