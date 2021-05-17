CBS Sports predicts 3 games where Mac Jones could become Patriots starting QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones became a controversial topic of discussion prior to the 2021 NFL draft. Instead of going No. 3 overall, he slid all the way to No. 15 to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots currently have Cam Newton as their incumbent starting quarterback. After playing the 2020 season in New England on a one-year deal, the team signed him to another single-season contract through 2021.

Other than Newton and Jones, former Auburn quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, is also in the quarterback room. However, Stidham is seen as QB3 on the projected depth chart.

Is Jones destined to sit on the sidelines and wait his turn, or is he bound to become the Patriots starter at some point in his rookie season?

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan predicts there are three games on New England’s schedule where Jones could overtake Newton for the job.

  1. Week 5: Patriots @ Texans

  2. Week 12: Patriots vs. Titans

  3. Week 15: Patriots @ Colts

There’s no telling what the coaching staff has in store for Jones, or if they would even consider giving him the opportunity to start as the season progresses.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Mac Jones through his rookie season in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

Recommended Stories

  • Odafe Oweh says he can feel himself getting better during rookie minicamp

    The Baltimore Ravens selected edge Odafe Oweh in the first round of the 2021 draft. He feels himself getting better during rookie minicamp

  • Patriots release first photos of Mac Jones, 2021 draft picks at rookie minicamp

    The long, difficult process of learning the New England Patriots playbook has begun for the team's 2021 NFL Draft picks, including rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

  • Report: Patriots looking into hosting two teams for joint practices

    The Patriots are in talks to host two teams for joint training camp practices.

  • U.S. trade chief pressured to lift duties on Canadian lumber

    As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai prepares to meet her Canadian and Mexican counterparts on Monday to review progress in the new North American trade agreement, she is under pressure from home builders and lawmakers to cut U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber. Shortages of softwood lumber amid soaring U.S. housing demand and mill production curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused prices to triple in the past year, adding $36,000 to the average cost of a new single-family home, according to estimates by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Republican lawmakers have taken up the builders' cause, asking Tai during hearings in Congress last week to eliminate the 9% tariff on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

  • Philip Roth biography, pulled last month, has new publisher

    A long-awaited book about Philip Roth that was pulled last month amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against biographer Blake Bailey has a new publisher. Skyhorse Publishing told The Associated Press on Monday that it will have “Philip Roth: The Biography” available in paperback June 15, and hopes to have the e-book and audio editions ready by Wednesday. Bailey's 900-page biography was begun in 2012 and written with the participation of Roth, who died in 2018.

  • ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ win big as Marvel dominates MTV Movie & TV Awards

    It was a Marvelous night at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with two Disney+ superhero series picking up coveted honors. Sunday’s ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium saw “WandaVision” win the award for best show, while star Elizabeth Olsen took home the golden popcorn trophy for best performance in a show for her portrayal of the Marvel sorcerer Wanda. “I’ve loved playing this part for seven ...

  • Bears hope to use Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet in offense more

    The Bears and Matt Nagy used two-tight end sets more and more as the 2020 season went on.

  • Maya Lin’s Next Project Illuminates the Effects of Climate Change—In an NYC Park

    New York’s Madison Square Park will feature Ghost Forest, a public art project that re-creates a skeletal forest of trees destroyed by climate change

  • LOOK: Patrick Surtain II getting work at Broncos rookie minicamp

    Former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II is seen getting some on-field with at the Denver Broncos minicamp this weekend.

  • Eagles' Zach Ertz a no-show for offseason program as other veterans arrive

    Some Eagles veterans are showing up for Phase 2 of the offseason schedule but Zach Ertz is not among them. By Reuben Frank

  • Grading the Boston Celtics’ 2020-21 regular season, player-by-player

    This is our assessment of each of Boston's 17 players' 2020-21 regular-season performance.

  • Report: More than 70 Dolphins players present as Phase Two begins

    Phase Two of the offseason program began around the league on Monday, and the Dolphins were another team whose players were largely present. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the club had more than 70 players in attendance for the first day of possible on-field work. Rapoport added that was a result of a negotiation [more]

  • Report: Chiefs have 81 players present as Phase 2 of NFL’s offseason program begins

    Nearly a full house for the Kansas City Chiefs as Phase 2 of the offseason program begins.

  • Report: George Edwards finally taking lead in coaching Cowboys LBs

    The Dallas Cowboys have had George Edwards coaching the linebackers during rookie minicamp.

  • Seth Rogen talks Kanye West relationship, shrooms trip, oddball fame in new book 'Yearbook'

    Looking for a laugh? Seth Rogen's new book, "Yearbook," is out Tuesday, and it features an array of hilarious and surreal anecdotes.

  • Stocks extend last week's decline as inflation jitters linger

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Myles Udland discuss today’s market action and outlook with Stuart Kaiser, UBS Head of Equity Derivatives Research.

  • Report: Nearly 70 Broncos players present for Phase Two of offseason program

    As Phase Two of the offseason program begins, the stakes have been raised. The stakes are especially high in Denver, where the Broncos have become the unofficial focal point for the ongoing fight between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, nearly 70 Broncos players are present. Klis also [more]

  • Will Republicans back a commission to investigate the Capitol breach?

    Lawmakers faced with choice between embarrassing Trump and ignoring insurrection Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader. Members of his caucus have increasingly downplayed the violence of the Capitol attack. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters House Democrats are poised to adopt legislation to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol attack, in a move that will force Republicans to either embrace an inquiry that could embarrass Donald Trump – or turn a blind eye to a deadly insurrection. The proposal, endorsed by the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, would establish a 10-member commission evenly split between Democrats and Republicans – and allow the top ranking members from each party to jointly authorize subpoenas, in addition to doing so by majority vote. Crucially, it would focus narrowly on facts and causes relating to the attack on the Capitol on 6 January by a pro-Trump mob and the interference with the peaceful transition of power. Five people died amid scenes of chaos and violence that shocked the US and the world. Whether Democrats can seize the moment and push the legislation through Congress remains unclear. The Democratic-led House is likely to swiftly adopt the bill, but it could falter in the 50-50 Senate should Republicans insist on a commission with a mandate to investigate their own political priorities. The push from Pelosi and senior House Democrats underscores their resolve to investigate Trump and hold him accountable for what they consider to be his role in inciting a deadly insurrection that shook the core of American democracy. Complicating matters is the fact that the current Congress is far more polarised than it was after the September 11 attacks, with the parties sceptical of each other’s motives. Democrats see some Republicans as complicit in fuelling the 6 January attack by perpetuating lies about a stolen election. While some Republicans, including Liz Cheney, have backed the idea of a commission, most of the party’s lawmakers say they won’t accept a proposal that could give Democrats the upper hand in determining the course and conclusions of the commission’s work. The proposal for the commission is modelled closely on the commission Congress established in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, where recommendations led to reshaping of congressional oversight authority and intelligence gathering. Negotiations over creating a commission had been stalled for months over disagreements about the panel’s structure and scope, until the top Democrat on the House homeland security committee, Bennie Thompson, and the top Republican, John Katko, announced a bipartisan agreement on Friday. Pelosi deputised Thompson to lead talks as she felt the homeland security committee was an appropriate venue, and as Katko was one of only three House Republicans to accept Biden’s election win, impeach Trump and punish extremist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for endorsing executions of Democrats, according to sources familiar with discussions. The current draft of the commission proposes an equal split on membership and subpoena power, after Republicans denounced Pelosi’s initial plan that envisioned a committee with seven members appointed by Democrats and four by Republicans. Liz Cheney, who was removed this week from the House leadership, has backed the idea of a commission. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters But the scope of the commission is still tightly focused on 6 January, with Pelosi unwilling to entertain Republicans who want its mandate expanded to cover violence during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racism. The announcement of the compromise gives House and Senate Republicans a bruising conundrum: embrace the commission, sure to embarrass Trump and spark a backlash that could jeopardise support from his voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, or effectively turn a blind eye to the insurrection. Democratic aides involved in the negotiations were unsure whether Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, would extend his support, the sources said, in part because members of the House GOP conference increasingly seek to downplay or even outright deny the violence that took place on 6 January. Democrats also note that McCarthy has since hired the former White House political director Brian Jack, who was involved in planning the “Stop the Steal” rally that immediately preceded the attack – raising the spectre that either McCarthy or one of his own aides could come under investigation. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from House Republican leadership this week over her repeated repudiation of Trump, told ABC McCarthy, who spoke to Trump during the attack, should “absolutely” testify before the commission, either voluntarily or via a subpoena. The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, remained mum on Friday as to whether he would endorse the commission. However, he has taken issue with its mandate, saying appointees, not House Democrats, should dictate investigation parameters. Pelosi has suggested to her leadership team in recent weeks that she would be receptive to forming a select committee to investigate the Capitol attack as a fallback, should the bill not receive sufficient support in the Senate, the sources said. But the speaker’s preference would be to create a commission, they said. Introduced two days after Trump was acquitted by Senate Republicans in his second impeachment trial, the proposal to create a commission signaled Pelosi’s intent to pursue the former president. She ran into Republican resistance, with McConnell slamming the idea as “partisan by design” and McCarthy condemning Democrats for trying to move ahead unilaterally. Even if Congress fails to create a commission, it is still likely to get some answers. Seven House committees – including judiciary, intelligence and oversight – are conducting investigations into the intelligence and security breakdowns that allowed the mob to breach the Capitol. In near-identical letters sent in March to 16 agencies across the executive branch and Congress, the committees demanded all documents and communications relevant to the certification of Biden’s election win. The investigations are similar to House Democrats’ efforts to investigate Trump during his first impeachment inquiry, when Pelosi huddled regularly with six committee chairs before the House impeached the president over the Ukraine scandal. House and Senate committees have held hearings to investigate the Capitol attack and heard from witnesses including the current and former chiefs of Capitol police and defense and national security officials. Pelosi has said all information gathered during committee hearings will serve as a key resource for either a commission or a select committee.

  • Myles Gaskin says Dolphins offense has “a whole new playbook” for 2021

    The Dolphins have gone with a non-traditional format in replacing Chan Gailey, with Eric Studesville and George Godsey sharing the title of co-offensive coordinator. Though both men worked for the Dolphins last season — Studesville as running backs coach and run game coordinator, Godsey as tight ends coach — they are apparently giving the scheme [more]

  • Clippers and first-round opponent Mavericks still seek postseason breakthroughs

    The Mavericks won their season series against the Clippers, including a 51-point blowout in December, but Kawhi Leonard and Kristaps Porzingis missed that game.