CBS Sports’ power rankings have the Gators here after Week 1

Florida football made a huge leap from its preseason standings after a historic upset win in the Swamp over the Utah Utes to open up the Billy Napier era. Prior to the Gators’ victory over the reigning Pac-12 champions and a preseason top-10 team in both major polls, most of the doubters have changed their tune on the expectations from the Orange and Blue.

Among the many in the media amending their outlooks on Florida is CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, who published his college football power rankings after Week 1 with the Gators landing at No. 14. Take a look below at what Dodd had to say about the team’s performance on Saturday.

Whatever deficiencies the Gators may have this season, Anthony Richardson looks poised to mitigate most of them. My goodness, he was clearly the difference against a stout Utah team as Billy Napier’s bunch got off to a hot start with their highest-ranked win ever in a season opener.

It is true that Napier’s team still has some blemishes that will likely temper overall expectations, but the way Florida left everything on the field in the season-opener gives one a great deal of confidence in what’s currently cooking in Gainesville. Plus, Richardson’s push into the Heisman Trophy picture cannot be ignored either.

The real test, however, comes this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats to open the Southeastern Conference schedule in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. While the ‘Cats are a bit short-handed nobody can let their guard down in the gauntlet that is the SEC schedule.

