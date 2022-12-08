CBS Sports’ post-conference championship re-rank has Gators in top 50

The latest CBS Sports rankings saw Florida football maintain its position ranked No. 50 overall, finishing the regular season as the No. 9 team in the SEC.

The Gators closed things out with a 45-38 loss to their in-state rival Florida State, putting them at 6-6 to end the regular season with five of their losses coming in SEC play. Florida’s performance was a microcosm of their autumn, as they started off strong and took a 41-21 lead into the half before a disastrous third quarter put them behind for good. A last push during the fourth quarter was valiant but not enough to pull the Gators ahead in the end.

Needless to say, they did not participate in conference championship week.

The offense finished as one of the better rushing offenses in the country as Montrell Johnson established himself as the power back in Napier’s system. But it was Trevor Etienne’s explosiveness and speed that made him a bright spot this season, and he will be the player to watch going into 2023.

The Gators will finish their season with a depleted roster in their bowl game. Top players like Anthony Richardson, O'Cyrus Torrence and Ventrell Miller have already declared for the NFL draft and will not be playing against the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl. That game will be played on Dec. 17 starting at 2:30 p.m. EST and broadcast on ESPN.

