CBS Sports plummets Kirk Ferentz in 2023 Big Ten coaching rankings

Call me crazy, but rattling off another eight-win season to be the seventh time in eight years that you reach eight or more wins seems like a successful stretch by the Iowa Hawkeyes. The only time the eight-win mark wasn’t hit? A shortened 2020 season.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz led the Hawkeyes to yet another eight-win campaign in 2022 that saw a bowl win. Not just in the Big Ten, but at programs nationwide, there are fans and supporters that would take this nearly decade-long stretch by the Hawkeyes and Ferentz.

Yet, CBS Sports has chosen to plummet Kirk Ferentz further than any other coach in their Big Ten 2023 coaching rankings. Some of those above Ferentz are questionable at best and it begs the question: Was this ranking was based on success or is it a popularity contest? Kirk Ferentz came in at No. 8 on the Big Ten 2023 coaching rankings after being ranked No. 3 last year.

Kirk Ferentz (30 overall): Nobody falls further in the Big Ten rankings than Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, and as I wrote in our full Power Five rankings, I don’t understand why. The Hawkeyes went 8-5 last year with a bad offense and incredible defense, and that’s basically what they’ve been doing for the last quarter century. While we don’t know for sure, there are plenty of signs that Iowa is changing its offensive approach for 2023 by actively using the transfer portal to bring in a new QB and pass-catchers. If Iowa “rebounds” in 2023, will our voters do the same? Last year: 3 in Big Ten – Fornelli, CBS Sports.

Coming in at No. 1 and No. 2 are Michigan‘s Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State‘s Ryan Day. There is no argument to be had there. After that, things get a bit dicey and, honestly, downright questionable.

At No. 3 is Luke Fickell, Wisconsin‘s new head coach. Sure, he saw success at Cincinnati, but Fickell has never coached a down of Big Ten football. It is an entirely new beast. To jump into the top three without any time in the conference is a bit wild.

Following Fickell at No. 4 is Penn State‘s James Franklin. While he hasn’t taken the Nittany Lions to the next level, this is a fair slot.

Big Ten coach rankings 2023: Jim Harbaugh jumps Ryan Day after Michigan's consecutive wins over Ohio Statehttps://t.co/7JUoZSzP0k — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) July 5, 2023

The next trio of rankings gets laughable. Coming in at No. 5 is Bret Bielema and Illinois. He was ranked here because he got Illinois to eight wins. Kirk Ferentz got Iowa to eight wins for the seventh time in eight years. Are we ignoring any form of consistency or logic?

At No. 6 is Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck. There is nothing else to say here other than this is simply preposterous. Winless against Iowa and Kirk Ferentz has marred his time with the Golden Gophers and once again ignores all facts.

Right ahead of Ferentz at No. 7 is Nebraska‘s Matt Rhule. Let me set the record straight, Matt Rhule has had success in the Power 5. I can see the logic of putting him here. But, coaching can’t overcome the merry-go-round that Nebraska has been for the last decade. Rhule likely does make his way into the top five coaches in the Big Ten but, once again, it takes time.

Nonetheless, Iowa’s success has been sustained over the last decade with Ferentz at the helm, trailing only three or four programs ahead of them. This type of ranking always comes when not much is expected of Ferentz. That may just be when he puts on some of his best coaching work.

