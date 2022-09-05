CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: ‘I think this is the Bills’ year’ (video)

After doing the rounds at some NFL training camp sites this summer, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco is sticking to his guns.

The national NFL analyst had huge praise for the Bills: He thinks they’ll be doing a lot of winning.

All the way to the Super Bowl.

Prisco projects Buffalo is heading to the title game in 2022–And will win it.

Check out his analysis in the video below:

"I think they're gonna win the super bowl, I think this is the Bills' year."@PriscoCBS | @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/GgNvA5Snpm — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire