CBS Sports pegs USC to the Cotton Bowl against Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

The college football season has technically started with Week 0. So, why not have some fun with bowl projections before Week 1?

The College Football Playoff has a popular consensus of Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. The fourth team is uncertain. Utah, Oklahoma, Clemson, Michigan, USC and Texas A&M are other teams that have been mentioned as contenders.

CBS Sports gave its latest CFP and Bowl game projections, and it has the USC Trojans facing the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl.

That would be a terrific success for Lincoln Riley and Company, and for what it’s worth, CBS has Utah playing Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

USC vs. Cincinnati would come with plenty of storylines, especially with the neverending Luke Fickell rumors during the Trojans’ coaching search last year and the fact that Cincinnati was in the CFP last season as well.

So, per CBS Sports’ projections, the Trojans lose the Pac-12 title game to Utah but still get a very respectable bowl game, which is outstanding for Riley’s first year running the show.

As each week goes by, we will be sure to monitor how the projections change, and if USC is as good as advertised, we might see the Trojans creep right into the CFP conversation this season.

