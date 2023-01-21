CBS Sports pegs Anton Harrison as a first rounder in their latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The mock drafts are coming fast and furiously. Although we still have months until the 2023 NFL draft takes place in April, Anton Harrison is consistently in the first or second round of each mock draft that drops.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson dropped his recent mock draft. In it, Anton Harrison is headed to L.A. to help keep Chargers’ star Justin Herbert upright.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports had this to say about his selection.

There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up but he’s instead opted for the NFL. He’s one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2. – Wilson, CBS Sports

The consensus around Harrison is that he’ll be off the board by Friday evening at the latest. If he ended up in LA, he’d link up with former Sooner Kenneth Murray, who plays linebacker for the Chargers. The fit wouldn’t be seamless for Anton in Los Angeles, as he’d likely have to move to right tackle. Rashawn Slater, the Chargers’ pick at No. 13 in the 2021 NFL Draft, patrols the left tackle spot for the Chargers. He was named Pro Bowl Starter and second-team All-Pro as a rookie.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2022 season, Slater ruptured his biceps tendon, ending his season. He’s on track to be ready for the offseason program and will most certainly slide back to his spot. Thus deciding to draft Harrison would likely push him to play on the right side. There’s a lot more uncertainty on that side of the offensive line. Harrison hasn’t played right tackle much in college, but if he can handle the switch, he could see the field on day one.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire