CBS Sports offers its list of head coaching candidates for Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are another Power Five Program to fire their head coach in the middle of the season, and it came on the same day that Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst.

Karl Dorrell’s run with the Buffs is over after a disappointing 0-5 start to the season and a wild quarterback cycle that ended with freshman Owen McCown becoming the starter over Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout.

So, where does Colorado go from here?

CBS Sports college football insider Dennis Dodd gave his list of potential coaching candidates for the Buffs, and there are sure some interesting names on his list.

Let’s look at Dodd’s choices with his reasoning for each:

BRONCO MENDENHALL

Nov 20, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bronco Mendenhall is a popular name on this coaching cycle, and here’s why:

This is just about the perfect fit. Mendenhall was 99-43 at BYU before an impressive 28-21 run at Virginia in his final five seasons. Mendenhall is about as real as it gets. After killing it at BYU and winning at least eight games twice at Virginia, he’d do well at a public university that is ready to spend money to be relevant again.

TROY CALHOUN

Sep 16, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun before game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, just look at what Air Force is doing this year.

RYAN WALTERS

Dec 30, 2007; Shreveport, LA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety (15) Ryan Walters is pushed away by Alabama Crimson Tide running back (5) Roy Upchurch at 2007 Independence Bowl in Shreveport,LA. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Howell of Buff Zone isn’t a fan of a CU hire, but we can’t ignore Walters’ resume:

Rick George is going to have to take a long, hard look at this rising star…. The Illini currently have the No. 3 total defense. Because of the complexities at CU, Walters probably needs a starter job elsewhere.

BRYAN HARSIN

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife, Kes, walk off the field after the game as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 21-17.

Bryan Harsin: Colorado Buffaloes head coach. That sounds weird, but it has to be better than Dorrell. Right?

ERIc BIENIEMY

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Bieniemy has yet to receive an NFL head coaching gig, for some reason. Maybe Rick George makes the call and the former Buffs star finds success at the college level.

DAN MULLEN

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches play against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Mullen is one of the biggest names out there. After a failed stint at Florida, maybe a smaller program such as CU is better for him.

WILLIE FRITZ

Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz reacts after the Tulane defense blocks a punt during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Does Rick George hire a 62-year-old head coach? Probably not, but Willie Fritz sure has an impressive resume:

One of the most respected names in the game. Fritz showed his ability eight days ago in an upset at Kansas State, then followed it up with a win at Houston. He has coached at every level — high school, community college, Division II, FCS, FBS. A Power Five opportunity awaits. Fritz is off to one of his best starts at 4-1 this season. One drawback: Fritz is 62.

BARRY ODOM

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom watches the scoreboard during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A former head coach who deserves a second chance. This is a much better option than a first-time head coach.

Odom is ready to put himself out there three years removed from his firing at Missouri. Arkansas went to another level defensively went Sam Pittman hired him in December 2019. Odom shaved 85yards per game off the Hogs average from 2020-21. He also brings head coaching experience having gone 25-25 at Missouri.

