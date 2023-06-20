CBS Sports not very high on Steelers offensive ‘triplets’

Every successful NFL offense has some key components in common. A quality starting quarterback, running back and top wide receiver are a must for any team with Super Bowl aspirations. So when CBS Sports ranked the “triplets” of every NFL team, we were hopeful for where they had the Steelers.

And they certainly disappointed. CBS Sports put Pittsburgh at No. 22 on their list, albeit up from No. 25 last season. Here’s what they had to say about the Steelers placement of quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Diontae Johnson:

If there is any team from this group that is most likely to make a significant jump this year, it might be the Steelers. Second-year quarterbacks typically take a step forward if they are going to end up being any good, and Pickett has an improved offensive line in front of him as well as both Johnson and George Pickens, plus Allen Robinson, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington in his pass-catching corps. If he makes a leap, the Steelers can certainly jump into the top half of the league.

We appreciate the caveat that this group could be in the top half of the league by the end of the season. How far this group comes along, in particular Pickett will be the most important part of the Steelers season for 2023 and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire