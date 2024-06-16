CBS Sports not high on Alex Orji outlook for Michigan football

Six quarterbacks went in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft this year, thus six college football teams will be looking to break in new starters at the most premier position on the field. For some, that’s easier than others.

Of course, Oregon managed to secure two high-profile quarterback transfers, which puts the Ducks in an advantageous position. LSU, North Carolina, Washington, and USC are the others who will be putting out new signal callers. But so is Michigan football and one outlet isn’t too high on the Wolverines’ presumed starter.

CBS Sports analyst Blake Brockmeyer evaluated the six openings and ranked the quarterbacks who are expected to step into starting roles this year and Michigan football QB Alex Orji ranked dead last at No. 6 of the six teams.

Alex Orji is the most unpredictable quarterback prospect of the six, with impressive size and athletic ability hinting at how Sherrone Moore might run Michigan’s offense in 2024. Despite limited playing time — 17 snaps last season and only eight in 2022 with just one pass attempt — Orji showcased his physical running ability as a change of pace in Michigan’s ground-and-pound offense. As a dynamic athlete, he excels with the ball in his hands, but defenses will anticipate this and load the box to stop the run. Although Michigan’s coaches are confident in his running skills, his passing ability remains largely untested. Former coach Jim Harbaugh praised Orji’s arm talent, noting his high school stats of over 2,000 passing yards, a 51% completion rate, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Michigan is expected to use heavy formations to emphasize the run, as Orji’s passing capabilities are still unknown outside the team. He may either continue in his situational role from last year or be surpassed by a more traditional passer.

That all may end up being true. But the good news is that Orji himself is aware that accuracy in passing is what will earn him the job. If he cannot beat out any of his competitors, then he won’t have a chance to be Michigan’s next starter.

“I mean, it’s pretty hard to play quarterback without throwing the football,” Orji said. “Throwing aspect, Coach Harbaugh once told us, as a quarterback, accuracy was gonna get you paid, accuracy was gonna get you a job. All the extracurricular — all the other stuff — it’s gonna keep your job. But at the end of the day, you’re not anything without accuracy.”

Fall camp won’t begin for another six weeks or so, and then the competition will heat up with Orji, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, Jayden Denegal, and Jadyn Davis all vying for the positon of starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire