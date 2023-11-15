CBS Sports not fond of Iowa’s place in College Football Playoff Rankings

Isn’t the largest purpose of a football game to win the game? Score just one more point than the other team? These are reasons that the BCS was done away with and the College Football Playoff was ushered in.

Style points no longer matter as much and simply winning games, the biggest stat that should matter, is rewarded much more nowadays.

Despite sitting at 8-2, CBS Sports is not fond of the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ No. 16 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee has put the Hawkeyes as one of his most overrated teams.

Did I miss the part of the season where Iowa developed a competent offense? No? That still hasn’t happened? Well, then the Hawkeyes shouldn’t be anywhere near the top 20. Drying paint even thinks that watching this unit try to operate is boring. Iowa ranks No. 132 in the nation in plays of 10 or more yards (76), which is ahead of only Navy in the FBS. Plus, Iowa doesn’t produce when it matters most either. The Hawkeyes rank No. 129 overall in red zone touchdown percentage (44.44%). If Iowa is going to be ranked ahead of No. 17 Arizona, No. 18 Tennessee and the rest of the top 20, shouldn’t it at least be mediocre on offense and not absolutely horrendous? – Sallee, CBS Sports

Who said that good offense has to be a reason to be highly ranked? Whatever happened to appreciating great special teams and great defense? Those units are just as important and can warrant a high ranking, which was ignored when claiming the Hawkeyes are overrated.

One group that doesn’t care what anyone thinks about their rankings is the Iowa Hawkeyes. Inside those walls, the numbers and where they are ranked means nothing. This team only cares about the number in the win column increasing and locking up a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.

