CBS Sports’ No. 2 broadcast team will work KC Chiefs’ game Sunday against Raiders

In this article:

A year ago, the Raiders defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and calling the action for CBS Sports were Ian Eagle and Charles Davis, with Evan Washburn working as a sideline reporter.

We’ll find out this Sunday if that broadcast crew is the Raiders’ good-luck charm. Eagle and Davis, who are CBS Sports’ No. 2 broadcast team, are again calling the Raiders-Chiefs game from Arrowhead Stadium.

For Chiefs fans looking for a good omen, that duo also called the Chiefs’ victories at Philadelphia and Washington. Unfortunately, they also worked the Chiefs’ game against the Titans in Nashville. That one didn’t turn out so well for Kansas City.

Sunday’s Chiefs-Raiders game will be seen by a large majority of the country, including nearly everyone west of the Mississippi River. Here is the TV map, courtesy of 506Sports.com.

The Chiefs-Raiders coverage is in red. Ravens-Browns is in blue. Saints-Jets is in green. Jaguars-Titans is in yellow area.

After the Chiefs’ game, which starts at noon and airs on KCTV (Ch. 5), the network will broadcast the Buccaneers-Bills game. Fox 4 will air the Giants-Chargers game, which kicks off at 3:05 p.m.

Here’s the complete list of broadcast teams for Sunday’s Week 14 NFL games.

Raiders at Chiefs, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Cowboys at Washington, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver

Ravens at Browns, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Saints at Jets, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss

Seahawks at Texans, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jen Hale

Falcons at Panthers, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Lindsay Czarniak

Jaguars at Titans, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

Giants at Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake

Lions at Broncos, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Bills at Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

49ers at Bengals, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross

Bears at Packers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya