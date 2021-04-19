This CBS Sports NFL mock draft has Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney in top 20

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones is higher on Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney and he has them both off the board before the 20th pick. Jones has Pitts going No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins. Jones has Toney going No. 16 overall to Arizona Cardinals

Recommended Stories