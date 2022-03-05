CBS Sports’ NCAA Tournament bubble watch ahead of UF vs UK

March Madness is nearly here as Florida basketball wraps up its regular-season schedule with a game against the top-10 Kentucky Wildcats. Not only is the game important for SEC Tournament seeding but also to help the Gators earn a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Among the most optimistic of Florida’s chances of making the final field of 68 schools is CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, who currently has the Gators among his last four in ahead of the game. In his bubble watch update published on Saturday morning, he offered this assessment of UF’s status.

Florida is in contention for a spot in the NCAA Tournament in no small part because of a home win over Auburn. The Gators hung around for a half or so at Kentucky a few weeks ago, but they need to do better than that at home. Florida will likely need to do some work in the SEC Tournament regardless of this result, but how much will depend on that.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. EST inside the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. Then starting next Wednesday, the SEC Tournament begins and runs until Sunday.

