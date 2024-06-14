CBS Sports NBA mock draft has USC’s Isaiah Collier in top 10

Isaiah Collier put his name into the NBA draft after only one season at USC. The Georgia native has a realistic chance to be a lottery pick in the 2024 draft, which is less than two weeks away.

USC star freshman guard Isaiah Collier was projected to be a top five pick before this past season, but he has now slipped in the rankings. Yet, his upside and raw talent have kept him in the top 10 of some mock drafts. He landed with the Utah Jazz in the latest CBS Sports mock draft from analyst Kyle Boone.

“Collier has an NBA physique, attacks the paint with force, gets to the foul line often, and can provide on-ball defense along the perimeter. His ability to become a better shooter from beyond the arc and the foul line, along with limiting his turnovers, will determine if he reaches his ceiling as a player.” wrote Hoops Hype.

Collier’s 2023-24 stats: 27 games, 30 minutes, 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 49.0% FG, 33.8% 3P, 67.3% FT.

There is high potential for him to run an NBA offense, even if the team is skeptical about his poor shooting and turnover-prone nataure as a point guard. He can still prove himself to be a valuable bench spark.

