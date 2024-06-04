CBS Sports names Wisconsin’s most impactful transfer entering 2024 football season

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli ranked the Big Ten’s most impactful transfers entering the 2024 football season on Monday.

His most impactful players weren’t much of a surprise: Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles, Ohio State S Caleb Downs and RB Quinshon Judkins, and Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel and WR Evan Stewart.

Fornelli went on to list the most impactful transfer for each team as well. His entry for Wisconsin: former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Van Dyke transferred to the Badgers to start during his final season of eligibility. The four-year collegiate starter finished his Miami career with 63.7 percent completion, 7,469 passing yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

He takes over a Wisconsin offense in year two under Phil Longo. Like Tanner Mordecai in 2023, Van Dyke figures to serve as a bridge option while the Wisconsin staff continues to develop talent at the position.

There is no more important position in sports than quarterback, so the Van Dyke selection is an easy one to make.

We recently ranked Wisconsin’s incoming transfers by impact on the 2024 season. Van Dyke was No. 1, followed by OLB John Pius, ILB Jaheim Thomas, RB Tawee Walker, DL Elijah Hills and others.

Here is the rest of Fornelli’s impactful transfers by team. There are many quarterbacks included:

