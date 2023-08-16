CBS Sports names two Notre Dame players on their preseason All-American teams

Michael Chen
There is a lot of hype for a few Notre Dame football players entering the 2023 season.

One of them has been a stalwart on the offensive line since his freshman season, joe alt. The Minnesota native was selected by CBS Sports as one of their preseason All-American first team offensive linemen.

The other isn’t who you might expect, but a known name nevertheless. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison was the other member of the Notre Dame football team to make CBS Sports list. He was picked on their second team after a massive freshman season. Morrison was one of six true sophomores, excluding specialists, to be named to either the first team or second.

Both players have been named to numerous other award watch lists, so many expect big seasons from these two Irish stars.

