CBS Sports names top landing spots for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are set to embark on another free agency journey in a few short weeks. There are plenty of questions that the team must answer before they can begin talking with other players from other teams, including ones about their own players such as quarterback Lamar Jackson.

When projecting contracts and naming top landing spots for 2023 free agent quarterbacks, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports discussed the case of Jackson, projecting his average annual value on his next deal to be $50 million. He also named top landing spots for the star quarterback, with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and the Ravens being on the list.

“The Dolphins are publicly committed to Tua Tagovailoa despite the QB’s scary medical history, but Jackson would be a perfectly athletic figurehead for Mike McDaniel, the well-versed run-game strategist. Miami is also closer to the QB’s hometown in Florida, where he’d easily have the best receivers of his career. The Falcons are also closer to home, and more importantly have a dire need for long-term QB juice, with run-heavy coach Arthur Smith entering year three. The Jets are willing to spend big with basically every other skill group prepped for a playoff run. The Patriots have Mac Jones but are resetting the offense under new (old) coordinator Bill O’Brien, and have lost luster post-Tom Brady. The Raiders need a QB after cutting Derek Carr and have more money to spend than all but two teams. And the Ravens, despite a glaring lack of WR investment, have built themselves to lean on Jackson’s strengths on the ground.”

