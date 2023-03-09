CBS Sports names three potential suitors for Bills’ Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer is a complicated one for the Buffalo Bills.

Talented? A seamless fit in their defense? One of the best safeties ever to line up for the team? All yes.

However, there’s still father time, injuries, and the salary cap to consider.

Poyer is one of the Bills’ top pending free agents. But at 31 and coming off a 2022 season where he admitted to playing through multiple injuries, how much would Buffalo or anyone else want to hand to Poyer?

Not to mention a team like the Bills that is still more than $17 million over the 2023 salary cap.

Regardless, there will still be teams in the NFL that desire a player like Poyer on the market. Exactly who? CBS Sports gave us some insight into three teams that could be suitors for Poyer’s services.

All three can be found below along with the outlet’s breakdown on Poyer’s free agency:

San Francisco 49ers

2023 salary cap space (via Spotrac): $7.8 million

Dallas Cowboys

2023 salary cap space: $-18.77 million

Miami Dolphins

2023 salary cap space: $-595,000

Breakdown on Poyer’s free agency via CBS Sports:

The veteran Poyer was truly the secret sauce to Buffalo’s defense. He missed four games last season. Do you know what Buffalo’s record was in those four contests? 1-3. The San Francisco 49ers could be parting ways with Jimmie Ward, Emmanuel Moseley and Tashaun Gipson. They need some reinforcements in the secondary, and Poyer feels like a perfect fit given his experience and desire to chase a ring. We also have the Cowboys and Dolphins as two fits for Poyer. When recently discussing where he would like to play, money appeared to be a factor for Poyer. He wants to live in a place with no state income tax, so Texas and Florida would both work. Maybe joining the rival Dolphins feels far-fetched to some, but go check out what Poyer said on his podcast.

