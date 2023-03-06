CBS Sports names three potential suitors for Bills’ Tremaine Edmunds

Many believe the top pending free agent on the books for the Buffalo Bills is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The heart of Buffalo’s defense over the past five years, the Bills could be losing him soon. Bare minimum, it appears Edmunds is set to test the free-agent market when it opens on March 15.

Edmunds is an appealing free agent for many teams for several reasons. Among the top: Edmunds is young (24) and he just had his best season in the NFL in 2022.

Buffalo knows all this too and would like him back. A difficult salary cap picture for the team makes that easier said than done for general manager Brandon Beane.

If the Bills are to hold off other suitors vying for Edmunds’ services, CBS Sports named three clubs who could potentially look to land him.

All three can be found below along with the outlet’s breakdown on Edmunds’ free agency:

Washington Commanders

2023 salary cap space (via Spotrac): $15.8 million

Denver Broncos

2023 salary cap space: $12.3 million

Houston Texans

2023 salary cap space: $36.3 million

CBS Sports’ breakdown on Edmunds’ potential landing sports in free agency:

Edmunds is a player who can make some nice money for himself on the open market this offseason. The Commanders have been searching for a true middle linebacker for a couple years now, and instead of moving Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis around, how about Ron Rivera goes out and signs a proven MLB? The same goes for the Broncos, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell were tackling monsters, but Edmunds would be an immediate upgrade. Additionally, the Texans could be looking for a new defensive leader as this team embarks on a rebuild. I bet DeMeco Ryans would love having Edmunds in the middle of his defense.

