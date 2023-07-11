CBS Sports names Ravens WR among non-QB players under most pressure in 2023

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to compete for a Super Bowl during the 2023 season, and seem to be very confident that they can achieve that goal in 2023. The team has improved their roster in many different areas, and appear to be more well-balanced heading into the 2023 season.

When listing off non-quarterbacks who are under the most pressure for the 2023 NFL season, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports included Baltimore wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. among his choices. When explaining why, Benjamin discussed the veteran’s availability and why it’s so important.

“Even on a one-year deal, $15M is not cheap for a guy who’s started 20 games the last three years, missing extensive time with knee injuries. Beckham is easily the most accomplished member of a remade WR corps, but his availability could be crucial to Lamar Jackson’s growth as a passer inside a new offensive system. The Ravens better hope rookie Zay Flowers is ready, too.”

