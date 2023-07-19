CBS Sports names Ravens offensive lineman as ‘under-appreciated’

The Baltimore Ravens are returning four of their five starters on their offensive line from the 2022 season for 2023. Only left guard Ben Powers won’t be lining up in a Baltimore uniform on Sundays, as he earned a big-money contract with the Denver Broncos in the 2023 offseason.

When listing one player from each AFC team that’s under-appreciated, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports named his choice for the Ravens as second-year center Tyler Linderbaum. When explaining why, Benjamin discussed Linderbaum’s seamless transition in replacing Bradley Bozeman, and his important role in keeping quarterback Lamar Jackson off of the ground.

“Everyone talks about Garrett Wilson and Brock Purdy when it comes to 2022 rookie stars, but Linderbaum seamlessly replaced Bradley Bozeman as a 17-game starter on Baltimore’s busy front. While he’s got room to grow as a pass blocker, his quickness fits the Ravens’ run game like a glove, and he’s vital to keeping Lamar Jackson upright with Ronnie Stanley in and out.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire