CBS Sports names the non-QB player Titans can’t afford to lose in 2023

There are three guarantees in life (at least until 2024), death, taxes, and Derrick Henry being a major focal point in the Tennessee Titans’ offense.

That’s why it’s no surprise that Henry was named the one non-quarterback player on the team that it can’t afford to lose in 2023, according to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin.

He wrote the following regarding Henry:

For years, they’ve made Henry the focal point of the offense. Nothing has changed. As Ryan Tannehill navigates yet another makeshift assembly of WRs, King Henry will be tasked with carrying Mike Vrabel’s attack on his bruising shoulders.

The former Offensive Player Of The Year will undoubtedly receive his fair share of the workload this season.

But if the Titans truly want to maximize what could potentially be Henry’s final season in Tennessee, they need to get him more help, and specifically out wide so opposing defenses won’t be able to just lock in on making Henry’s life difficult.

🗣 STOP DOWNPLAYING DERRICK HENRY’s GREATNESS 🗣 — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) June 21, 2023

It’s not a coincidence that Henry nearly had consecutive 2,000-yard seasons back in 2020 and 2021 when the team had a competent duo of wideouts to complement The King.

Regardless of which wide receivers end up trotting out there when the Titans open the season, as long as No. 22 is in the backfield, it’s a safe bet that he will be the driving force of the entire offense.

