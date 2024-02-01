CBS Sports names Michael Pittman Jr. as Colts MVP

The Indianapolis Colts offense relied on several factors throughout the 2023 season but none may have been more important than wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The fourth-year wideout put together a career season recording 109 receptions for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns. His impact was felt throughout every game and it may have been felt the most when he was inactive during the road loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

Thus, Pittman was dubbed the team’s MVP for the 2023 season by CBS Sports.

Pittman was the straw that stirred the drink of Indianapolis’ offense. He was a reliable target for both Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew after the rookie QB went down for the year. Pittman led the Colts in every meaningful receiving category in what was a career year in receptions and receiving yards for the fourth-year pro.

In our year-end awards article, we went a different direction, selecting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner instead. However, Pittman was certainly on the list of candidates for that award.

The Colts offense relied heavily on Pittman’s presence as a physical boundary wide receiver and one who made an immense impact after the catch.

Though we were robbed of a full season of development between Pittman and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the duo could be a staple of the offense for years to come if the former’s contract situation is resolved this offseason.

Pittman just completed his four-year rookie contract, and he’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent in March. It’s unlikely he will hit the market, especially since the Colts want him back.

Regardless, the Colts offense managed to stay afloat without Richardson for a number of reasons. Pittman’s talent and abilities were some of the biggest reasons among them.

