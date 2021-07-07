CBS Sports names Giants’ Saquon Barkley a top bounce-back candidate

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley exploded onto the scene as a rookie in 2018, gaining 2,028 yards from scrimmage and scoring 15 total touchdowns en route to the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Since then however, things have gone downhill.

In 2019, Barkley suffered an ankle sprain that severely limited him for much of the season. Then, in 2020, he sustained a torn ACL in a Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears that cost him 14 games.

But Barkley’s setback really just sets the stage for an amazing comeback. And that’s exactly what Giants head coach Joe Judge told him at the time he sustained the injury.

Many believe Judge is correct. Barkley is already listed among the favorites to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award and earlier this week, CBS Sports also listed him as a top bounce-back candidate.

8. Saquon Barkley Barkley isn’t just trying to erase memories of an injury that wiped out all but two starts in 2020. He’s also working to erase memories of a sluggish start to last season, when he averaged just 1.8 yards per carry before going down. New York may ease him back into a workhorse role through camp and even into September, but even if he misses another start or three this year, the pure physical talent is undeniable. When he’s on the field and up to form, he’s one of the most explosive play-makers at his position. It helps that Daniel Jones and Co. have a few other offensive toys this year.

Somewhat interestingly (and ironically), Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who also suffered a torn ACL in 2020, tops the list.

