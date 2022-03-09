CBS Sports names free agent fit for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens enter a very important offseason in 2022 as they look to keep up with an extremely talented AFC that is only getting better. They have a bit of cap space available at the moment, plenty of draft capital as well as players returning from injury to bolster their roster, so they have many avenues to upgrade positions of need.

When putting together a list of free agent fits for each AFC team, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports paired up Baltimore with Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. When explaining his choice, Kerr talked about how Diggs could be a great piece in Mike Macdonald’s defensive system.