CBS Sports names free agent fit for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens enter a very important offseason in 2022 as they look to keep up with an extremely talented AFC that is only getting better. They have a bit of cap space available at the moment, plenty of draft capital as well as players returning from injury to bolster their roster, so they have many avenues to upgrade positions of need.
When putting together a list of free agent fits for each AFC team, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports paired up Baltimore with Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. When explaining his choice, Kerr talked about how Diggs could be a great piece in Mike Macdonald’s defensive system.
“Mike Macdonald’s defense is going to be aggressive, so getting to the quarterback will be paramount. His scheme will also play to his players’ strengths in the secondary, which is where Diggs and his turnover-creating ability comes into play. Even if the pass rush doesn’t get home. having a player who has a knack for the ball like Diggs will be a major asset for a pass defense that finished last in the league in pass yards allowed.”