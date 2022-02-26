CBS Sports names four biggest needs for Ravens in 2022 offseason

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of needs in the 2022 offseason. They had a disappointing 2021 campaign, and now need to keep up with the rest of the NFL as they reshape their roster.

When listing out the biggest needs of each AFC North team, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports says that Baltimore’s are offensive tackle, linebacker, edge, and defensive tackle. He explained that their issues protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson are a pressing issue that needs to be addressed.

“Baltimore’s inability to protect their quarterback and apply pressure on others were two of their biggest issues in 2021. The Ravens’ O-line, which played all but one game without Ronnie Stanley, finished 21st in Pro Football Focus’ end-of-season ranking. Former Pro Bowler Alejandro Villanueva struggled in his first and likely only season in Baltimore. Patrick Mekari was solid at right tackle, but the Ravens will surely add to this position during free agency and during the draft.”

DeArdo also talks about a potential overhaul on the Ravens’ defensive line.