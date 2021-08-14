CBS Sports names the Eagles as a potential landing spot for Saints star WR

The Eagles are an aggressive organization that does its due diligence on every big-named target or prospect.

Whether it be Julio Jones, Deshaun Watson, or Xavien Howard, if an organization has a disgruntled but talented superstar looking to move, the brass in Philadelphia is likely to inquire about adding more talent to the roster.

Rumors are flying around about the Saints and Michael Thomas being at a crossroads, with a potential trade being mentioned by league insiders.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked seven NFL teams that could potentially land the star wideout and the Eagles made the list at No. 7.

7. Eagles

General manager Howie Roseman has tried to distance himself from oft-injured veterans, and Thomas feels more like a blockbuster addition for a team ready to win now, but Philly now has $16 million in cap space and counting, recently positioning itself for a sizable move. New coach Nick Sirianni is a WR coach by trade, and what better toy to add for new QB Jalen Hurts than a short-area safety valve like Thomas, who could start opposite rookie DeVonta Smith? Roseman, never one to shy away from a headline-stealing trade (and perhaps eager to make up for a missed swing for DeAndre Hopkins), could always get out of Thomas’ big deal in 2022, too.

Trading Thomas would save New Orleans $1.2 million this season and $74.7M over the next four years altogether.

A team looking to make a Super Bowl run or add a playmaker could trade for Thomas and not worry if he’s the perfect fit considering the Saints star is owed zero guaranteed money after 2021.

