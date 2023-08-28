CBS Sports names Clemson one of college football’s most underrated teams in 2023

The 2023 college football season has begun with Week 0, giving us all our much-desired return to football.

With Week 0 behind us, we get closer and closer to the start of Clemson’s season and their away opener against Duke on September 4. The 2023 season has an opportunity to be a huge one for the Clemson football program, but to reach their goals, they will have to fight through the ACC and overcome a tough Florida State team that has been getting tremendous hype heading into the season.

With the hype Florida State has been getting, is Clemson being underrated? According to CBS Sports analyst David Cobb, they are one of the most underrated teams heading into the season.

The Tigers have lost their seat with the elites to Michigan, and they may well be surpassed in ACC supremacy by Florida State. (At least that seems to be the perception as the Tigers begin the year behind the Seminoles in the AP Top 25.) But with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arriving from TCU to reinvigorate the offense, Clemson is addressing its biggest shortcoming in a significant way. The defense should be elite, per usual, and the offense should make major strides under Riley with talented sophomore QB Cade Klubnik. So long as those offensive strides come, Clemson will be feared nationally once again in 2023.

Suppose Clemson’s offense is again feared like Cobb believes they will be. In that case, the Tigers have a serious shot at a college football playoff appearance. All indications point toward a breakout for the Clemson offense, with Klubnik putting on serious weight with the support of one of the best offensive coordinators in college football.

Clemson football will be fun to watch in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire