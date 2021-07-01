CBS Sports names Bills’ Sean McDermott a top-five head coach

Bills head coach Sean McDermott received his best offseason power rankings finish yet via CBS Sports.

After landing in the top-10 of other polls, CBS Sports called McDermott the fifth-best coach in the NFL in their breakdown this week:

Like Frank Reich, his record isn’t all that impressive yet, but he’s navigated enough cloudy waters — front-office change, QB uncertainty, etc. — to build the makings of a perennial contender. He’s smart without being brash, his specialty (defense) has been apparent, and he’s patiently overseen Josh Allen’s emergence as a potential top five signal-caller. The potential is high.

McDermott, entering his fifth season in Buffalo, has come a long way. From cracking a way-too-long playoff drought to coming within one game of the Super Bowl last season, McDermott and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane have began to get their due respect nationally.

As referenced, included in that is a couple of other top finishes in power rankings. By Pro Football Network, McDermott was named the No. 8 head coach in the NFL. That poll followed one produced by NBC Sports, which slotted McDermott at the sixth-overall spot.

In CBS Sports’ ranking, the only four coaches to finish ahead of McDermott are:

4. Sean Payton (Saints)

3. John Harbaugh (Ravens)

2. Bill Belichick (Patriots)

1. Andy Reid (Chiefs)