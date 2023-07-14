CBS Sports: MSU head coach Mel Tucker’s seat is heating up, ‘pressure mounting’

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker’s seat is apparently starting to warm up, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Dodd released the “2023 College Football Hot Seat Rankings” this week and Tucker is one of the coaches that could be starting feel some pressure entering this upcoming season. Of the six ratings (ranging from zero to five) in Dodd’s article, Tucker was slotted as a three — which is the bucket labeled as “pressure is mounting.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker is entering his fourth season as the Spartans head coach, with a record of 18-14 overall. Tucker, however, is in the midst of a massive deal that makes it wild to think that Michigan State would be even remotely considering to move on from him. So this rating from Dodd seems terribly premature unless he expects Michigan State to have a terrible season in 2023 — which I personally don’t think will happen.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete rankings from Dodd:

From @dennisdoddcbs: 2023 College Football Hot Seat Rankings https://t.co/O0fj6hUPE4 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) July 11, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

Michigan State football commit announces intent to enroll early

MSU football head coach Mel Tucker included on Dodd Trophy coach of the year watch list

MSU football announces their representatives for Big Ten Media Days

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire