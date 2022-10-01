CBS Sports moves Drake Maye up in quarterback rankings

If there’s been one constant positive for the UNC football program this season it’s been the play of quarterback Drake Maye.

The redshirt freshman won the starting job this offseason and has been fantastic for the Tar Heels so far. Maye has thrown just one interception while tossing 16 touchdowns and 1,231 passing yards. He’s been the best player on UNC’s team this season and it hasn’t been close.

But what’s the national perspective on Maye going into Week 5 against Virginia Tech?

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli released his updated quarterback rankings after four weeks of play, and sitting in the top 3 is…..Drake Maye:

We still love Drake Maye around here. The Tar Heels might have lost to Notre Dame last week, but it wasn’t Maye’s fault. The same Irish defense that held Stroud to 223 yards and two touchdowns allowed 301 yards and five touchdowns to Maye last weekend. The kid is elite, and I can only imagine the numbers he’d put up if he got the chance to face the North Carolina secondary. (4)

Maye moved up one spot from last week’s ranking of No. 4 and trails just C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, two Heisman candidates, in the rankings.

Let’s see if Maye can continue his hot play and climb the rankings even more.

