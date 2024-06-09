CBS Sports misses the mark on Steelers more important loss of offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers front offense has rolled over a significant amount of the roster this offseason at multiple positions. But with additions means other players have to go. CBS Sports detailed who they considered the most significant loss of the offseason for each team but we think they probably missed the mark for the Steelers.

They went with quarterback Kenny Pickett for Pittsburgh. Pickett was the Steelers first-round pick in 2022. However, after just two seasons of struggles, Pittsburgh decided it was time to move on.

Here’s what they had to say about the loss of Pickett:

The Steelers had some of the biggest quarterback turnover throughout the NFL. On top of bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Pittsburgh also traded former first-round pick Kenny Pickett — and a fourth-rounder — to the Eagles in exchange for a third-round selection.

In fairness, they refer to the loss as notable which doesn’t automatically mean a negative. But even if we remove the idea of negativity I’m not sure even the idea of it being the most significant applies. The loss of of wide receiver Diontae Johnson casts a huge shadow over this offense regardless of who is playing quarterback. The upgrade at quarterback is undeniable but who Russell Wilson throws to will have a huge impact in how much his addition really matters.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire