CBS Sports: Michigan football ranked in the top five for best defensive back rooms

CBS Sports recently named Michigan as having one of the best front-seven units heading into the 2023 season.

Now David Cobb, with CBS Sports, believes the Wolverines also have one of the better defensive back rooms in the country. Cobb ranked the top five DB rooms heading into the 2023 season and the Wolverines came in at No. 3 — behind Penn State and Iowa.

The fact that converted wide receiver Amorion Walker is in the mix for a starting cornerback spot raises some concern as the Wolverines bid farewell to second-round NFL Draft choice D.J. Turner at the position. Otherwise, this group has little to worry about after ranking No. 5 in passing efficiency defense and sixth in yards allowed per attempt during the 2022 season. Former 247Sports Composite five-star prospect Will Johnson holds down a cornerback spot and could be a star after intercepting three passes as a true freshman. On the back end, safety Rod Moore is poised for a big season after being named an All-Big Ten honorable mention and intercepting four passes.

Sophomore Will Johnson will lock down one of the corner slots, but the main question on the Michigan defense is who starts opposite of him? As the excerpt mentioned, Amorion Walker is a candidate. So is cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows who has been biding his time. The Wolverines brought in UMass transfer Josh Wallace who has four years of experience and could be the likely candidate to start.

The Wolverines’ safety room is in good shape with Rod Moore and Makari Paige. Mike Sainristil is back for another year at nickel after having a tremendous season last year.

Michigan ranked 20th last season in pass defense allowing 194.2 yards per game. The Wolverines allowed just 55% of the passes completed that were thrown a season ago and if Michigan can get good play from whoever starts across from Johnson this season, the Wolverines pass defense should be solid once again.

The top five defensive back rooms for the 2023 season are:

