CBS Sports makes its pick for Florida homecoming game vs Missouri

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee has released his SEC picks for Week 6 of the college football season. For Saturday’s Florida vs Missouri game, he projects a close game with the Gators ultimately coming out victorious in their Homecoming game.

Missouri is coming off a close loss to Georgia, leading through much of the game and giving the Bulldogs their toughest test of the season so far. The Tigers’ defensive front looked good against the defending national champions, stifling the Georgia rushing attack through most of the game.

The Gators are coming off a dominant 52-17 victory over Eastern Washington. Before that, they lost a close game to Tennessee that saw the Gators’ offense breakthrough for 594 yards of total offense. [autotag]Anthony Richarson[/autotag] bounced back from two lackluster performances against Kentucky and USF with 453 passing yards, a career-high.

Here is what Sallee had to say about Saturday’s matchup.

Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrown for over 200 yards in each of his last two games, including a 240-yard performance on just 8-of-10 passing in the 52-17 win over Eastern Washington on Sunday. He suffered a slight leg injury and limped off in that game but should be good to go this week vs. the Tigers. He will have to deal with a Tigers defensive front that is playing with confidence after notching 21 tackles for loss over the last two weeks, including nine last week against reigning national champion Georgia. That pressure will force Richardson into enough mistakes to make it a single-digit game, but not enough for Missouri to spring the upset.

If the Gators are going to beat Missouri, their offensive line needs to win the line of scrimmage against the Missouri defensive front. It’s important that Florida focus on the task at hand, and not on the looming games against LSU, Georgia, and Texas A&M, the next three opponents on the Gators’ schedule.

Florida’s game against Missouri will be played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

