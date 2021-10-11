CBS Sports makes CFP projections after Alabama loss

Following Alabama’s upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, America has a new, unquestioned No. 1 team.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 6-0, have beaten back-to-back ranked programs by a combined score of 71-10 and have another ranked meeting this weekend with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Then-ranked No. 4 Penn State fell to Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend. Alabama’s loss allowed Iowa to move up to No. 2 in the nation. Oklahoma and Cincinnati, though neither had terribly impressive victories, climbed one spot as well to No. 3 and 4.

The College Football Playoff rankings are not officially released until November 2, but we are starting to get a pretty clear picture of how things should look when the initial rankings are revealed.

CBS Sports released its bowl projections following a crazy Week 6 and the outlet has the Bulldogs ranked No. 1, meaning it will take on the No. 4 team in the playoff semifinal from the Orange Bowl.

Here’s how CBS Sports projects the playoff to look…

ORANGE BOWL – College Football Playoff semifinal – December 31 – #1 vs #4

No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Cincinnati

This would be a dream scenario for Georgia. Nothing against Cincinnati, but talk about a free ride to the national championship game.

COTTON BOWL – College Football Playoff semifinal – December 31 – #2 vs #3

No. 2 Iowa vs No. 3 Oklahoma

This one would be interesting. Oklahoma has not looked worthy all season of its high ranking, yet the Sooners still have a 0 in the loss column. Iowa has looked good, but has never been here before.

Either way, I don’t see any of these teams being able to hang with Georgia.

List