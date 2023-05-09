CBS Sports makes bold prediction for Falcons rookie

Prior to Tyler Allgeier’s breakout campaign in 2022, the last time a Falcons running back rushed for over 1,000 yards in season was Devonta Freeman back in 2016.

While many thought Allgeier would go into the 2023 season as Atlanta’s feature back, the team went in a different direction by drafting Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick. Both players should be heavily involved in the offense this season, but Robinson will likely take over as the No. 1 running back.

So what is Robinson’s ceiling in Arthur Smith’s run-heavy offense? CBS Sports projects the Falcons rookie will finish top five in the NFL in rushing yards this season:

Predicting a rookie running back will break 1,000 yards is bold, but comparing his potential impact to that of Adrian Peterson shows just how much hype Robinson is coming into the league with. So, what would a top-five rushing season look like?

Last year, Eagles running back Miles Sanders finished fifth in the league with 1,269 rushing yards, while Raiders RB Josh Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. Here’s a look at the top five rushers in 2022.

Allgeier finished his rookie season with 1,035 rushing yards, which was good for 14th in the NFL.

Related

Former Falcons WR interested in returning to Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo changes jersey number Falcons announce jersey numbers for 2023 draft class Ex-Falcons DL Marlon Davidson signs with 49ers Falcons ranked 27th in PFF's post-draft power rankings Falcons sign veteran CB Tre Flowers to one-year deal

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire