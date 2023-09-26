CBS Sports has LSU in the New Year’s Six after win over Arkansas

LSU survived a scare against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Baton Rouge last Saturday night 34-31. The Tigers now have a 3-1 record before hitting the road to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels are coming off a 24-10 loss to Alabama.

CBS Sports has released their updated College Football Bowl Projections and they have the Tigers in a New Year’s Six Bowl game against an interesting opponent.

CBS Sports projects that LSU will be taking on the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl. The Trojans boast one of the best offenses in the country. They are led by defending Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams at quarterback and they have playmakers everywhere.

USC will have to run the gauntlet in the Pac-12 between now and then though. In the conference’s final year, the Pac-12 appears to be the toughest conference in America. USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah and Colorado are all good football teams that could go a long way.

The Trojans will get a shot at Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffs on the road this Saturday with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire