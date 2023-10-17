CBS Sports has LSU facing a familiar foe in latest bowl projections

CBS Sports has released its latest bowl projections following Week 7 of the college football season. It has the Tigers facing a familiar foe in a bowl game on New Year’s Day.

According to CBS Sports, LSU will have a rematch of the 2019 national championship game as the LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. This is an interesting matchup in more ways than one, though.

These two teams entered the season with hopes of making the College Football Playoff. Neither of them has had the season they have expected to at this point. Clemson has suffered two losses already, they lost 28-7 to Duke and 31-24 to Florida State in overtime. With two conference losses already, Clemson is a long shot to even make the ACC Title game.

LSU has two losses as well but only one of them was a loss to a conference foe. LSU lost to Florida State in the first game of the season and then to Ole Miss on the road. The Tigers still control their own destiny and if they win out they can make the SEC championship and possibly the CFP.

