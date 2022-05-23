CBS Sports lowers the Falcons’ 2019 draft grade
The problem with handing out NFL draft grades is that they tend to age like milk. Whether it’s calling out a team for “reaching” on a young quarterback, or applauding another for finally addressing a long-neglected position, it’s always fun to look back and see how draft day proclamations have held up over time.
Generally, it takes about three years before you can make a fair assessment of a player transitioning to the professional game. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco went back to the 2019 draft and revisited his initial grades for each team.
Prisco originally gave the Falcons a “B” for their 2019 class:
“They used their two first-round picks on offensive linemen, getting guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary. Both are starters, but the line struggled last season. Lindstrom has been the much better player. Only two of the remaining five picks are on the roster.”
While it’s clear Atlanta has a future star in Lindstrom, McGary has had an up-and-down couple of seasons at right tackle. The team recently picked up Lindstrom’s fifth-year option and declined McGary’s, meaning 2022 is officially a contract year for the former Washington standout.
Prisco dropped the Falcons down to a “C-” in his updated batch of grades.
“I liked Lindstrom, and he’s coming off his best season. I questioned going back into the first round to take McGary, and they didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. That means I was right. I liked running back Qadree Ollison in the fifth and he is a backup. New Grade: C-.”
McGary has some competition at right tackle this season after the Falcons signed both Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson in free agency.
