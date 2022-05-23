CBS Sports lowers the Falcons’ 2019 draft grade

The problem with handing out NFL draft grades is that they tend to age like milk. Whether it’s calling out a team for “reaching” on a young quarterback, or applauding another for finally addressing a long-neglected position, it’s always fun to look back and see how draft day proclamations have held up over time.

Generally, it takes about three years before you can make a fair assessment of a player transitioning to the professional game. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco went back to the 2019 draft and revisited his initial grades for each team.

Prisco originally gave the Falcons a “B” for their 2019 class:

While it’s clear Atlanta has a future star in Lindstrom, McGary has had an up-and-down couple of seasons at right tackle. The team recently picked up Lindstrom’s fifth-year option and declined McGary’s, meaning 2022 is officially a contract year for the former Washington standout.

Prisco dropped the Falcons down to a “C-” in his updated batch of grades.

McGary has some competition at right tackle this season after the Falcons signed both Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson in free agency.

