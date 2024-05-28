CBS Sports looks at biggest storyline surrounding LSU football in 2024

When looking at LSU’s roster ahead of the 2024 season, it doesn’t take a deep dive to see what’s missing.

The Tigers lost Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, two first-round receivers in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., as well as multiple starters from a defense that couldn’t afford to lose much production.

The cupboard is far from bare, but it’s clear that entering 2024, LSU will need some players to step up if it’s going to be in the national title picture.

Unsurprisingly, those questions are at the forefront of CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson’s mind as he breaks down the storylines surrounding this team, which he still considers to be in the top tier of the sport.

If LSU’s defense exceeds expectations and the coaching changes work out for the best, then I can see the Tigers going on a run. Garrett Nussmeier is a gifted passer, the wide receiver room is still loaded and LSU has one of the best offensive lines in the country. But if the defense hasn’t been fixed and merely meets expectations, then we’re probably going to see a repeat of the 2023 season with a handful of shootouts against the SEC’s best teams.

Patterson also listed LSU’s early season contests against USC and UCLA among the best non-conference games and included quarterback Garrett Nussmeier among his Heisman candidates.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire