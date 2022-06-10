CBS Sports lists its top incoming transfer for Florida football

Rebuilding Florida’s football program is no easy task as new head coach Billy Napier is quickly learning. Among the building blocks available to the Gators’ staff is the transfer portal, which has transformed from a small creek into a massive river flowing with players due to the change in eligibility rules, which now allows a student-athlete to immediately play for their new team.

While prep recruiting is at the forefront of Napier’s agenda, the portal has also been a major component in building the 2022 roster. CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee recently took a look at the Southeastern Conference and selected the best transfer for each school. Florida’s selection was an offensive lineman who followed his head coach from the bayous of Louisiana to the Swamp: O’Cyrus Torrence. Here is what Sallee offered about the big man on the line.

The senior earned All-Sun Belt honors twice and played on a pair of Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line units under Billy Napier at Louisiana. Now, Torrence provides an anchor on the Gators’ rebuilt offensive line in Napier’s first season.

Torrence was not exactly an easy selection, given some of the other talent collected in the portal so far. Two of his teammates at ULL who also came to Gainesville, running back Montrell Johnson and fellow OL Kamryn Waites, are expected to carry a load for the Gators, while former USC wide receiver Ricky Pearsall could make an instant impact on the team as well. There is also former Georgia Bulldog Jalen Kimber who bolsters Florida’s defensive backfield.

Who do you think will have the biggest impact? Let us know in the comments below.

Related

Top-5 safety plans Florida official visit with decision date looming Fresh off second trip to UF, 4-star OT talking official visit This 2024 four-star QB will return for second visit to the Swamp Giants QB Daniel Jones calls Kadarius Toney a 'special player' 4-star safety recruit receives crystal ball prediction for Florida

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 most underrated players

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 former Gators we'd love to see on the 2022 team

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!