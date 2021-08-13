CBS Sports lists Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown as one of the most underrated draft prospects

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is expected to be one of the primary playmakers for Pete Kwiatowski’s defensive unit this season.

As long as he can stay healthy and build off of a solid 2020 campaign, Overshown’s draft stock will likely skyrocket. If he chooses to take his talents to the professional level rather than take advantage of the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, it’s likely that he would be selected within the first few rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

He’s not projected to be selected within the first round of many NFL mock drafts at this point, which is why CBS Sports recently mentioned the Texas star as one of the most underrated draft prospects heading into the 2021 season.

Former five-star safety prospect that has a nose guard attitude. He spun down to linebacker last year, and you could see him get more comfortable on a weekly basis. Moves well in space and plays with the right gap integrity in the run game. He’s exactly what the NFL is looking for in a linebacker. – Bryant McFadden

Overshown played in and started all 10 games last season at linebacker and totaled 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four quarterback hurries and two interceptions.

His 6-foot-4, 223-pound frame showcases freak athleticism on a daily basis and first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian recently mentioned his appreciation for Overshown’s speed during live drills.

Texas will certainly need Overshown to be at his best this season in order to compete for a Big 12 championship.