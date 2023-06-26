CBS Sports lists Payton Turner as a make-or-break player this season

The New Orleans Saints shocked even its own fan base in the 2021 draft by selecting the project pass-rusher Payton Turner out of Houston in the first round. There was always at least something to be excited about in the prospect of what Turner could become, but injuries have kept that from happening thus far.

CBS Sports, rightfully so, listed Turner as someone who is entering a make-or-break season in 2023. Here’s the reasoning from their Chris Trapasso:

A mid-November rookie year injury prematurely ended what was an otherwise bland debut season in the NFL. Last year had a similar theme. Turner hardly played early then missed action due to a litany of injuries, including a Week 11 ankle issue that sidelined him all the way until the penultimate game of the regular season. Altogether, Turner has mustered 23 quarterback pressures on 209 pass-rushing snaps and three sacks in 23 contests.

There is still hope that Turner can, excuse the pun, turn things around in his young NFL career. There will be snaps to be had in the rotation, but he’ll need to compete along with Carl Granderson and Isaiah Foskey across from Cameron Jordan. Turner has looked good when he has played, he just hasn’t played enough to warrant that first round selection. His NFL career has been tough so far, but if he can show the resilience to bounce back and compete, then anything could be possible in his career.

