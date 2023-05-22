CBS Sports lists one positive, one negative from Titans’ schedule

With the unveiling of the Tennessee Titans’ 2023 schedule, we wrote an article listing our biggest takeaways from it.

Included in the article was the fact that the Titans have four home games in five weeks near the end of the season, and they will close out their campaign with a total of five home games over the final seven weeks.

We also pointed out how Tennessee has a three-game stretch of road contests from Weeks 9-11, although that is the only multi-game stretch the Titans have away from home.

In an article listing one good thing and one bad thing about the Titans’ 2023 schedule, CBS Sports’ John Breech basically pointed out the same things. Here is what he had to say:

One good thing for the Titans: Starting in Week 12 (Thanksgiving weekend), the Titans get to play five of their final seven games at home, which is something that coach Mike Vrabel probably likes. One bad thing for the Titans: One rough patch for the Titans will start in Week 9 when they have to go on the road for three straight games to face the Steelers, Buccaneers and Jaguars.

In all, the Titans have three instances on their schedule in which they’ll play multiple home games in a row, something that occurred just once during the 2022 season.

On the flip side, Tennessee played multiple stretches of consecutive road games, something that will only happen once in 2023.

