CBS Sports lists MSU in updated bowl projections despite recent losing streak

Believe it or not, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports still likes the Spartans’ chances of reaching a bowl game this year despite a recent three-game losing streak.

Palm releases weekly bowl projection updates and this week included the Spartans. Palm has Michigan State facing Texas Tech in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in his most recent bowl projections update.

Michigan State is currently 2-3 on the year and has lost its last three games. The Spartans will need to finish the season 4-3 to reach bowl eligibility, with tough matchups against Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State still on the schedule.

Click on the tweet below to see Palm’s complete bowl projections:

Bowl projections from @jppalmCBS: Florida State jumps Texas in College Football Playoff, but Longhorns remain in fieldhttps://t.co/w8cCKQs9Pr — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) October 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire