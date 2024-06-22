CBS sports lists LSU WR Kyren Lacy as an underrated NFL draft prospect

LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy continues to generate hype leading into the 2024 college football season. With Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. in the NFL, Lacy has a chance to be LSU’s leading receiver.

Phil Steele recently put Lacy on his preseason All-SEC First Team. If he has a year like that, he’ll shoot up NFL draft boards next spring.

CBS Sports put out a list with one underrated draft prospect on each top 25 team with Lacy getting the nod for LSU.

“Lacy is poised for a breakout season thanks to his excellent size, speed, and ball skills,” CBS Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer wrote, “He knows how to use his body to shield defenders and also has some wiggle. When he has the ball in his hands, he’s tough to tackle one-on-one and has the ability to take it the distance. Big-time talent.”

Last fall, Lacy ranked 13th nationally among qualified receivers with 18.6 yards per catch. He was good after the catch too, with 7.1 YAC per reception. He’ll have an opportunity to be explosive and consistent this fall with more targets going his way.

A true breakout year from Lacy could boost the LSU offense to the top of the SEC again.

