CBS Sports lists Giants’ Darren Waller among league’s top tight ends

The tight end position is one of the hardest to rank because of the variability in the job description. Some tight ends are asked to block a lot, some are asked to run routes and make big plays, and some are asked to rush.

Still, there are ways to compare players, and CBS Sports has done just that.

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller is often discussed as one of the top five tight ends in the league, but CBS Sports put him at No. 6 because of regular injuries.

Waller hasn’t played more than 11 games over the past two seasons and was limited to nine in 2022. When he is on the field, however, he’s a tremendous receiving threat that has two 1,100-yard seasons on his résumé. It’ll be fascinating to see how head coach Brian Daboll — a former tight ends coach — utilizes Waller’s talent in New York’s offense this season. The Giants desperately needed high-level pass catchers to be injected into their offense and will get that in Waller, if healthy. Waller could easily reinsert himself as a top-five tight end in the league with a solid season in New York.

Waller has appeared in 74 games over his career, tallying over 3,500 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones can always use another target, so hopefully, Waller remains healthy enough to give him that extra (and more dynamic) option this season.

