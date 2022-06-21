CBS Sports lists Dolphins’ biggest remaining need

The Miami Dolphins have done a lot of work to improve their roster from 2021 when they finished just outside of the postseason.

They signed some of the top free agents on the market, traded for one of the best receivers in the NFL and hired a young, offensive-minded head coach who brings a new scheme and personality to South Florida.

With all that has changed in Miami, there are still some moves that the Dolphins could make to really solidify their roster. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards recently came up with the biggest remaining need for all 16 AFC teams and, for the Dolphins, he picked linebacker.

Here’s what Edwards wrote about the group:

“Despite the addition of Terron Armstead, the offensive line remains a work in progress with others stepping into new roles. Linebacker is the bigger issue though. The retention of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was beneficial for Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker, but the team has not gotten enough out of that group. Channing Tindall was added on Day 2 of the recent NFL draft, but there is no guarantee that investment pays off. “

Tindall, the rookie out of Georgia that Edwards mentions, is the biggest key here. Returning Roberts, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen, all three of which were supposed to be free agents, is good for the continuity, but they’re all role players.

With Baker moving to more of an outside role toward the end of 2021, the middle of the second level still could use a veteran to make the group feel whole.

